Helicopter search helps locate missing three-year-old boy in massive US field

A three-year-old boy who went missing for several hours in Greene Country, Ohio was reunited with his family after police used a helicopter to locate him in the middle of a massive soybean field.

Aerial video shared by the Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) showed the search for the missing boy.

According to local media, the three-year-old was in the backyard of a house when he ran away from his babysitter around 6p.m. local time on Thursday (July 20).

Greene County Sheriff Scott Anger said the child crossed a corn field, a road, walked along a drainage ditch and was finally spotted in a soybean field, local television reported.

OSHP Aviation arrived on the scene and located the boy approximately 500 yards away from the house, a spokesperson told reporters.

“'We've located him,” one of the pilots is heard saying in the video.

The pilots then guided ground units to his location before he was safely reunited with his family.

