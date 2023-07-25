Anti-Islam activists burn Quran in front of Egypt’s, Turkey’s embassies in Denmark

A small group of anti-Islam activists set fire to Quran in front of the Egyptian and Turkish embassies in Copenhagen on Tuesday after similar protests in Denmark and Sweden over recent weeks that have enraged Muslims.



Denmark and Sweden have said they deplore the burning of Islam’s holy book but cannot prevent it under rules protecting free speech. Last week, protesters in Iraq set the Swedish embassy in Baghdad ablaze.



Tuesday’s demonstration in Copenhagen by a group called “Danish Patriots” followed Quran burnings the group staged on Monday and last week in front of the Iraqi embassy. Two such incidents have taken place in Sweden over the past month.



Iraq’s foreign ministry on Monday called on authorities of EU countries to “quickly reconsider so-called freedom of expression and the right to demonstrate” in light of the Quran burnings.



Turkey on Monday said it strongly condemned what it called a “despicable attack” on the Quran and called on Denmark to take

necessary measures to prevent this “hate crime” against Islam.



The Egyptian foreign ministry on Tuesday summoned Sweden’s charge d’affaires to condemn the desecration of the Qurans.



Denmark has condemned the burnings as “provocative and shameful acts” but says it does not have the power to block non-violent demonstrators.



“People benefit from an extended freedom of speech when they demonstrate,” University of Copenhagen law Professor Trine Baumbach told Reuters, explaining Danish laws. “It does not just include verbal expression. People can express themselves in various ways, such as through the burning of items.”

