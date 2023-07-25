Belgian court finds eight guilty of murder over 2016 Brussels bombings

A Brussels court convicted eight men of murder and attempted murder on Tuesday for their part in the 2016 extremist bombings in Brussels that killed 32 people and injured more than 300.



For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.



They included Salah Abdeslam, the main suspect in the trial over the 2015 Paris attacks who was seized four days before the Brussels attacks.



Read more:

Brussels bombings accused win challenge over strip searches

Advertisement