Europe, US heatwaves ‘virtually impossible’ without human-caused climate change
Blistering heat that has baked swathes of North America and Europe this month would have been “virtually impossible” without human-caused climate change, researchers said Tuesday, as the intense temperatures affecting millions cause health fears and stoke ferocious wildfires.
The new rapid analysis by scientists from the World Weather Attribution group also found climate change made the stifling heat experienced in China 50 times more likely and warned that worse is to come unless we reduce planet-heating emissions.
For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
“The world hasn’t stopped burning fossil fuels, the climate continues to warm, and heatwaves continue to become more extreme. It is that simple,” said climate scientist Friederike Otto.
Read more:
World at risk of record dengue infections from rising temperatures, climate change
Heatwaves expected to persist across the world throughout August: WMO
July 2023 to be world’s hottest month in ‘thousands of years’: NASA scientist
-
Wildfires kill 34 in Algeria, as heatwave hits north AfricaThe death toll as wildfires sweep across regions of Algeria has risen to 34 people including 10 soldiers on Monday, the interior ministry said, as a ... North Africa
-
Heatwaves expected to persist across the world throughout August: WMOHeatwaves are expected to persist in a large part of the world throughout August, an adviser on extreme heat said on Friday, following on from record ... World News
-
Egypt cuts power to ease loads during heatwaveEgypt will face regular power cuts until the middle of next week as the government limits consumption of gas during a heatwave, the cabinet said on ... Middle East