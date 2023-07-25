Europe, US heatwaves ‘virtually impossible’ without human-caused climate change

Blistering heat that has baked swathes of North America and Europe this month would have been “virtually impossible” without human-caused climate change, researchers said Tuesday, as the intense temperatures affecting millions cause health fears and stoke ferocious wildfires.

The new rapid analysis by scientists from the World Weather Attribution group also found climate change made the stifling heat experienced in China 50 times more likely and warned that worse is to come unless we reduce planet-heating emissions.

“The world hasn’t stopped burning fossil fuels, the climate continues to warm, and heatwaves continue to become more extreme. It is that simple,” said climate scientist Friederike Otto.

