U.S. ex-Marine Trevor Reed, who was detained in 2019 and accused of assaulting police officers, stands inside a defendants' cage during a court hearing in Moscow, Russia March 11, 2020. REUTERS/Tatyana Makeyeva
U.S. ex-Marine Trevor Reed, who was detained in 2019 and accused of assaulting police officers, stands inside a defendants' cage during a court hearing in Moscow, Russia March 11, 2020. (Reuters)
Russia Ukraine conflict

Ex-marine injured while fighting in Ukraine, US State Department says

Reuters
Published: Updated:
The US State Department is aware that Trevor Reed, a former US marine who was detained in Russia and then freed in a prisoner swap in April 2022, was injured while fighting in Ukraine, State Department deputy spokesperson Vedant Patel said on Tuesday.

“Mr. Reed was not engaged in any activities on behalf of the US government,” Patel told reporters, adding that he was transported with the help of an NGO to Germany for medical care.

The United States has repeatedly warned Americans not to travel to Ukraine or participate in the fighting.

A prison cell, blood and ‘zombies’: Trevor Reed describes detention in Russia

