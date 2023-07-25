Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language
FILE PHOTO: Florida Governor Ron DeSantis speaks during a rally ahead of the midterm elections, in Hialeah, Florida, U.S., November 7, 2022. REUTERS/Marco Bello/File Photo
Florida Governor Ron DeSantis. (File photo: Reuters)

Florida Governor DeSantis uninjured after car accident in Tennessee

Reuters
Published: Updated:
Enable Read mode
100% Font Size

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, who is running for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination, was involved in a car accident in Tennessee on Tuesday but is uninjured, his spokesperson said.

“This morning, the governor was in a car accident while traveling to an event in Chattanooga, Tennessee,” the spokesperson, Bryan Griffin, said in a statement. “He and his team are uninjured.”

The campaign did not release additional information.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

DeSantis, 44, is considered former President Donald Trump’s main challenger in the 2024 Republican contest.

Read more:

President Biden’s election war chest trails Trump’s in size, filings show

Advertisement

Miami Mayor Suarez launches bid for 2024 US presidential nomination

Moderate Will Hurd, a Trump critic, joins 2024 Republican race

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Off-shore Wind, Rystad Energy VP discusses future of wind energy Off-shore Wind, Rystad Energy VP discusses future of wind energy
Explore More
  • Enable Read mode
    100% Font Size