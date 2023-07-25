India suspends another drugmaker’s license over contaminated cough syrup

India has suspended a drugmaker’s manufacturing license after the World Health Organization flagged contamination in its cough syrups found in the Mashall Islands and Micronesia in April, the government told the parliament on Tuesday.

Indian regulators are inspecting drugmakers after cough syrups made in the country were linked to at least 89 child deaths in Gambia and Uzbekistan last year, which has dented India’s image as the “pharmacy of the world” providing affordable drugs globally.

The WHO flagged contamination with unacceptable amounts of diethylene glycol and ethylene glycol, which are toxic to humans when consumed and can prove fatal, in samples taken from a batch of cough syrup made by QP Pharmachem Ltd, based in the northern Punjab state. The company has denied any wrongdoing.

“Drug samples drawn from the manufacturing premises ... were declared as ‘not of standard quality’,” Deputy Health Minister Bharati Pravin Pawar told the parliament.

The manufacturing licences of QP Pharmachem Ltd and two other companies, whose products were linked to the child deaths - Maiden Pharmaceuticals and Marion Biotech Pvt. Ltd - have been suspended and their exports halted, Pawar added.

Maiden Pharmaceuticals and Marion Biotech have also denied any wrongdoing.

India has tightened its testing of cough syrup exports since June, making it mandatory for companies to obtain a certificate of analysis from a government laboratory before exporting products.

