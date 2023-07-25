Earthquake strikes off Indonesia’s East Nusa Tenggara

An earthquake of magnitude 6.0 struck off Indonesia’s East Nusa Tenggara Island on Tuesday, the geophysics agency said, adding there was no potential for tsunami.



The agency said the epicenter of the quake was out at sea at a depth of 75 kilometers (46.6 miles) in the eastern Indonesian region, close to Timor Leste.



For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.



The quake was felt weakly on land in some areas on East Nusa Tenggara but there were no immediate reports of damage, the agency said.



Indonesia straddles the so-called “Pacific Ring of Fire,” a highly seismically active zone, where different plates on the Earth’s crust meet and create a large number of earthquakes and volcano activity.



Read more:

One person killed, eight injured after bridge collapses in Greece



Magnitude 6.5 earthquake hits El Salvador’s Pacific coast



Overloaded passenger boat capsizes off Indonesia's Sulawesi island, killing 15 people

Advertisement