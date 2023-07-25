Leopard 2 tanks are en route to Ukraine from Spain: Report

Leopard 2 tanks are part of a shipment of military equipment and humanitarian aid en route to Ukraine from Spain, CNN reported on Tuesday citing the Spanish defense ministry.

The ministry said the shipment had departed from the port of Santander and was expected to be delivered to Ukraine's military in early August.

The shipment included: 4 Leopard 2A4 tanks, 10 M-113 armored personnel carriers, 10 cargo trucks, 1 armored multi-purpose vehicle and 5 ambulances, including 2 that are armored.

Spain has already sent six Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine, as part of a pledge to send a total of 10 such vehicles. Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said in July that Madrid will provide four more Leopard 2 tanks to Kyiv.

This comes as Ukraine had requested more Leopard 2 tanks from Germany to help its ground forces in the counter-offensive battles against Russian forces, after Moscow said in June it had destroyed at least a dozen of Kyiv’s tanks.

Additionally, this month, Russia claimed to have destroyed 16 Leopard tanks supplied to Kyiv by Poland and Portugal.

The German Leopard 2 tank is a formidable and highly regarded main battle tank that has earned a reputation for its exceptional performance and capabilities. Developed in the 1970s by Krauss-Maffei Wegmann, it serves as the backbone of the German Army's armored forces and has been adopted by several other nations worldwide. The Leopard 2 boasts impressive features, including advanced armor protection, a powerful 120mm smoothbore gun, and a sophisticated fire control system, enabling it to engage targets with great accuracy and effectiveness. Its high mobility and excellent cross-country capabilities make it suitable for various terrains and combat scenarios. Over the years, the Leopard 2 has undergone numerous upgrades to keep it at the forefront of modern armored warfare, ensuring its continued relevance and prominence on the battlefield.

