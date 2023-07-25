Theme
An explosion of a drone is seen in the sky over the city during a Russian drone strike, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Kyiv, Ukraine June 20, 2023. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
An explosion of a drone is seen in the sky over the city during a Russian drone strike, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Kyiv, Ukraine June 20, 2023. (Reuters)
Russia Ukraine conflict

Russia launches air attack on Kyiv: Ukraine’s military

Reuters
Published: Updated:
Russia launched an air attack on Kyiv early on Tuesday, the military administration of the Ukrainian capital said.

“On the outskirts of Kyiv, air defense systems are being engaged [in repelling the attack],” Serhiy Popko, head of the administration said on the Telegram messaging channel.

