Russia launches air attack on Kyiv: Ukraine’s military

Russia launched an air attack on Kyiv early on Tuesday, the military administration of the Ukrainian capital said.

“On the outskirts of Kyiv, air defense systems are being engaged [in repelling the attack],” Serhiy Popko, head of the administration said on the Telegram messaging channel.



