Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language
Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu chairs a meeting with the leadership of the Armed Forces in Moscow, Russia, in this picture released July 3, 2023. (Russian Defense Ministry via Reuters)
Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu. (File photo: Reuters)

Russian delegation led by defense minister to visit North Korea

Reuters
Published: Updated:
Enable Read mode
100% Font Size

A Russian delegation led by Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu will visit North Korea to celebrate the 70th anniversary of “Victory Day” later this week in the communist state, North Korean state media KCNA reported on Tuesday.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.​​​​​​​

Read more:

Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant’s fourth and fifth blocks in shutdown mode

Advertisement
Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Off-shore Wind, Rystad Energy VP discusses future of wind energy Off-shore Wind, Rystad Energy VP discusses future of wind energy
Explore More
  • Enable Read mode
    100% Font Size