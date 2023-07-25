Russian delegation led by defense minister to visit North Korea
A Russian delegation led by Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu will visit North Korea to celebrate the 70th anniversary of “Victory Day” later this week in the communist state, North Korean state media KCNA reported on Tuesday.
