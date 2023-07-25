US Defense Dept confirms $400 million in security aid for Ukraine

The United States will provide up to $400 million in additional security assistance for Ukraine, the Department of Defense announced on Tuesday.

The new aid, which was previously reported by Reuters, will include Hornet drones made by FLIR Systems, air defense munitions, armored vehicles and anti-armor weapons.

Among the items, Hornet drones will be sent to Ukraine for the first time.

The package is funded using Presidential Drawdown Authority, or PDA, which authorizes the president to transfer articles and services from US stocks without congressional approval during an emergency. The material will come from US excess inventory.

This is the 43rd security assistance package approved by the United States for Ukraine. More than $43 billion in US military aid has been provided since Russia’s invasion in 2022.

Commenting on the aid announcement, Secretary of State Antony Blinken noted Russia’s attacks on Ukraine ports and Ukrainian infrastructure since withdrawing from the Black Sea Grain Initiative last week.

“Russia could end this war at any time by withdrawing its forces from Ukraine and stopping its brutal attacks against Ukraine’s cities and people. Until it does, the United States and our allies and partners will stand united with Ukraine, for as long as it takes,” Blinken said in a statement.

The Black Sea grain deal was brokered by the United Nations and Turkey a year ago to combat a global food crisis worsened by Russia’s invasion. Ukraine and Russia are both leading grain exporters.

Britain said on Tuesday it had information indicating Russia’s military might start targeting civilian shipping in the Black Sea, while the European Union pledged to help Ukraine export almost all its farm produce via rail and road.

