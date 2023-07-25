Theme
A member of the security services stands guard next to the site of a damaged building following a reported drone attack in Moscow, Russia, July 24, 2023.
US condemns Ukraine’s drone attacks on Moscow

The White House said it did not support attacks inside Russia after being asked about two drones from Ukraine that damaged buildings in Moscow early on Monday.

“As a general matter we do not support attacks inside of Russia,” White House spokesperson Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters in a press briefing.

Russian officials said that Russia reserves the right to take “tough retaliatory measures”, the Foreign Ministry said on Monday, after it accused Ukraine of attacking Moscow and the Russian-annexed Crimean peninsula with drones.

The Defense Ministry called it a brazen act of terror.

Russia’s Defense Ministry said earlier that Ukraine fired 17 drones at Crimea overnight, while a drone strike on Moscow damaged buildings.

With Reuters

