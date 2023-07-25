Theme
US Air Force Staff Sgt. Cody Brown, right, with the 436th Aerial Port Squadron, checks pallets of 155 mm shells ultimately bound for Ukraine, April 29, 2022, at Dover Air Force Base, Del. (AP)
US confirms unwavering military aid to Israel despite judicial overhaul

Reuters
The US State Department on Tuesday said there will not be any cut or stoppage of military aid to Israel after the hard-right government’s ratification of initial judicial changes that critics fear will endanger independence of the courts.

“There is not going to be any cut or stoppage of military aid, and that is because our commitment to Israel and our commitment to Israel’s security is ironclad,” State Department deputy spokesperson Vedant Patel told reporters.

