Air raid alert across Ukraine as 12 Russian strategic bombers take off

Ukraine’s Air Force sounded on Wednesday an air raid alert across the country as 12 Tu-95MS bombers took off from Russia.

“A group of enemy Tu-95ms (12 aircraft) took off from the Olenya airfield, Russia’s Murmansk region,” the Air Force said on Telegram.

Advertisement

It added that the estimated time of arrival at the potential missile launch site is 17:00 Kyiv time.

The Russian Tu-95MS bombers, also known as the “Bear” in NATO terminology, are long-range strategic bombers that have been a prominent part of Russia's air force since the Cold War era. These iconic aircraft are characterized by their distinctive swept-wing design and four-engine configuration. Equipped with powerful turboprop engines, the Tu-95MS bombers have an impressive range, allowing them to conduct extended missions and patrols.

These bombers are capable of carrying a variety of payloads, including nuclear and conventional munitions, making them a versatile platform for both strategic deterrence and conventional military operations. Despite their age, the Tu-95MS remains a critical component of Russia's nuclear triad, ensuring the country's ability to project power and respond to potential threats across vast distances.

Earlier on Wednesday, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Telegram that there will be reinforcements for Ukrainian air defense systems, and they will be directed to where it is most needed now.

Read more:

F-16 fighters to help Ukraine with grain export to defeat Russian ‘blackmail’: Kyiv

Leopard 2 tanks are en route to Ukraine from Spain: Report

Ukraine will keep attacking targets in Crimea and Kerch Bridge: Defense chief

Poland buys early warning planes to ‘protect NATO’s eastern flank’