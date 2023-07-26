Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken (R) shakes hands with Director of the Office of the Foreign Affairs Commission of the Communist Party of China's Central Committee Wang Yi during their bilateral meeting on the sidelines of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Foreign Ministers’ Meeting in Jakarta on July 13, 2023. (AFP)
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken (R) shakes hands with Director of the Office of the Foreign Affairs Commission of the Communist Party of China's Central Committee Wang Yi during their bilateral meeting on the sidelines of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Foreign Ministers’ Meeting in Jakarta on July 13, 2023. (File photo: AFP)

Blinken anticipates positive collaboration with new Chinese foreign minister

AFP
Published: Updated:
Enable Read mode
100% Font Size

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Wednesday that he expects to “work well” with China’s new foreign minister, after previous incumbent Qin Gang was abruptly removed from office.

“I’ve also known Wang Yi for more than a decade. I’ve met with him repeatedly,” Blinken said in reference to the new top diplomat. “I anticipate being able to work well with him as we have in the past.”

Advertisement

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

“It is important for us to manage this relationship responsibly. That starts with diplomacy, that starts with engaging, and I will work with whoever the relevant Chinese counterpart is.”

Blinken said it was China’s “sovereign decision” to remove Qin, who had not been seen in public since June 25.

No official reason has been given for his removal or disappearance from public view.

Qin Gang was ambassador to Washington. I got to know him when he was ambassador. I had constructive conversations with him in his role as foreign minister and I wish him well,” Blinken said.

Qin’s absence had sparked a storm of speculation that the 57-year-old, considered a confidant of President Xi Jinping, had fallen from grace or was subject to an official investigation.

Read more:

Stricter measures expected for North Korea border tours after US soldier incident

Saudi Arabia welcomes transfer of oil from Yemen’s decaying FSO Safer tanker

Mexican state accused of concealing information in 2014 disappearance of 43 students

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Off-shore Wind, Rystad Energy VP discusses future of wind energy Off-shore Wind, Rystad Energy VP discusses future of wind energy
Explore More
  • Enable Read mode
    100% Font Size