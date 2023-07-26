Ukraine claims responsibility for October attack on Crimean bridge

The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) claimed on Wednesday responsibility for the attack on the Kerch Bridge linking southern Russia to Crimea in October last year.

“SBU officers have been destroying the enemy in the hottest spots and doing everything to liberate our land as soon as possible. The destruction of the Crimean bridge is one of our achievements,” said SBU chief Vasyl Malyuk.

“We will be able to talk about them publicly after the victory, we will not talk about individual ones at all,” he added according to state news agency Ukrinform.

A powerful explosion struck the bridge on October 8 last year followed by a fire.

More recently, last week, there was an overnight attack on the bridge which Russia blamed on Ukraine and Kyiv said it was a special operation conducted by the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) and the Ukrainian Navy using drones.

The Russia-built bridge in Crimea, known as the Crimean Bridge or Kerch Strait Bridge, carries significant symbolism for Ukraine as it embodies the illegal annexation of Crimea by Russia in 2014. Serving as a physical link between the Russian mainland and the annexed Crimean Peninsula, the bridge stands as a constant reminder of the ongoing territorial dispute and heightens tensions between the two nations.

Constructed without Ukraine's consent, the bridge is viewed as a violation of Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity. It represents Russia's assertiveness and disregard for international norms, exacerbating the already strained relationship between the two countries.

Beyond its symbolic implications, the bridge also has practical consequences for Ukraine. It restricts access to the Sea of Azov for Ukrainian ports, hampering maritime traffic and negatively impacting the country's economy and trade capabilities. In essence, the Russia-built bridge in Crimea serves as a tangible manifestation of Russia's annexation of Crimea, exacerbates the divisions between Ukraine and Russia, and poses challenges for Ukraine's maritime access and economic prospects.

