Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy holds a press conference during a NATO leaders summit in Vilnius, Lithuania July 12, 2023. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel
Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy holds a press conference during a NATO leaders summit in Vilnius, Lithuania July 12, 2023. (Reuters)
Russia Ukraine conflict

Ukrainian forces achieved ‘very good’ results at the front line, Zelenskyy says

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Wednesday that Ukrainian forces had achieved “very good results” on the front line, and he promised to provide details of their successes soon.

“By the way, today our boys had very good results at the front,” Zelenskyy said in his nightly video address. “Good for them! Details will follow.”

Zelenskyy has repeatedly said the offensive launched by Ukrainian forces last month in Russian-occupied areas of the country’s east and southeast is going more slowly than he would like.

