Egypt summons Denmark’s ambassador over Quran burning incidents

Egypt summoned Denmark’s ambassador on Thursday over recent Quran burning incidents, the foreign ministry said.



Five anti-Islam activists set fire to a Quran in front of the Egyptian embassy in Copenhagen on Tuesday, the third such incident in Denmark in less than a week, following Quran burnings in nearby Sweden that enraged Muslims.



Egypt called “for the authorities in Denmark, and other countries that have witnessed similar events, to take concrete actions to stop these unfortunate incidents once and for all,” the ministry said.



