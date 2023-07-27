Explosion heard at ammunition facility in central Greece

Explosions were heard at an ammunition facility in the coastal town of Nea Aghialos in central Greece during a wildfire in the area on Thursday, state broadcaster ERT reported.

Citing unnamed sources, ERT said the ammunition depot belonged to the Greek air force.

Evacuations have been ordered in a community near Volos, a spokesman for the fire service told AFP Thursday, as the country battles wildfires.

“Part of the ammunition warehouse at the air force barracks in Nea Anchialos is on fire and an explosion has taken place,” said Yannis Artopios, adding that seven planes and three helicopters were on site to put out the fires which have been burning since Wednesday.

