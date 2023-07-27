France calls for restoration of Niger democratic institutions

France’s foreign ministry on Thursday called for the immediate restoration of the integrity of Niger’s democratic institutions and the release of its president after what it described as a “power grab” in the country.



In a statement, France, which has a significant military presence in its former colony, said it supported regional efforts to find a way out of the crisis that would respect Niger’s democratic framework and enable an immediate restoration of civilian authority.



