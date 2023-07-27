Global coal consumption hit all-time high in 2022: IEA

Global coal consumption hit a new record high in 2022 and will stay near that level this year as strong growth in Asia outpaces declines in the United States and Europe, the International Energy Agency (IEA) said on Thursday.

Coal consumption last year rose by 3.3 percent to 8.3 billion tonnes, according to the IEA’s mid-year Coal Market Update.

This year and next year, small declines in coal-fired power generation are likely to be offset by rises in industrial use of coal, the report added.

In the first half of this year coal demand fell faster than expected in the United States and the European Union – by 24 percent and 16 percent, respectively.

However, demand from the two largest users, China and India, grew by more 5 percent, more than offsetting declines elsewhere.

