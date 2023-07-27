Moroccan authorities detain 21 terrorism suspects in nationwide anti-terror sweep

Moroccan investigators questioned around 50 people Wednesday across the kingdom in a major operation targeting suspected terrorist supporters, local media reported, citing security sources.

Among them, 21 were arrested on suspicion of having pledged allegiance to ISIS or al-Qaeda, the reports said, adding anti-terrorist special forces were involved.

Officers seized knives, publications defending terrorism, and instructions for making explosives, they added.

The North African country has been largely spared acts of violence by extremist groups, but its security services often report crackdowns and foiled attack plans.

Last week police in Morocco and Spain said two people, including an ISIS supporter, had been arrested in a joint operation by both countries’ security services targeting terrorists.

