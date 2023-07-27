Photo purportedly shows Wagner chief Yevgeny Prigozhin in Russia’s St Petersburg

Russia’s Wagner chief Yevgeny Prigozhin has been pictured alongside a man who is believed to be a diplomat attending a summit in St Petersburg devoted to Russian-African ties, the Daily Mail reported on Thursday.



In an image circulated on the Telegram app, the mercenary chief is seen smiling as he shakes hand with a man who is believed to be a member of the Central African Republic’s delegation to the meeting.



Earlier in July, Prigozhin, who had led a failed rebellion, was seen welcoming his fighters to Belarus, telling them they would not participate in the conflict in Ukraine for now.



The footage is the first video evidence of Prigozhin’s whereabouts since the mutiny in June.



President Vladimir Putin initially said he would crush the mutiny, comparing it to the wartime turmoil that ushered in the revolutions of 1917, but hours later, a deal was clinched to allow Prigozhin and some of his fighters to go to Belarus.



Since Prigozhin was last seen leaving the Russian city of Rostov on June 24, cast out as a traitor by Putin, mystery has surrounded his fate.



With Reuters



