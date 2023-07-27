Russia says repelled Ukrainian attacks near Bakhmut and in Zaporizhzhia region

Russia’s defense ministry said on Thursday that Ukrainian forces were continuing what it called “unsuccessful” attacks across several fronts, state media said.



It said Russian forces had repelled Ukrainian attacks around the village of Klishchiivka near Bakhmut, and north of Robotyne on the frontline in Zaporizhzhia region, Russian state news agency TASS reported.



Reuters could not independently verify the battlefield reports.

Separately on Thursday, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that Ukrainian attacks had intensified in recent days, primarily on the frontline running through Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhia region.



Speaking to Russian TV on the margins of a Russia-Africa summit in St Petersburg, Putin said that Ukraine had not enjoyed success on any part of the front.



