Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language
A Ukrainian armed forces member moves through the terrain during an operation, amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine, in a location given as near Bakhmut, Donetsk region, Ukraine in this screengrab taken from a video released June 25, 2023. 3rd assault brigade/Ukrainian Armed Forces Press Service/Handout via REUTERS THIS IMAGE HAS BEEN SUPPLIED BY A THIRD PARTY. MANDATORY CREDIT. REUTERS WAS NOT ABLE TO CONFIRM THE DATE OR LOCATION THE VIDEO WAS FILMED.
A Ukrainian armed forces member moves through the terrain during an operation, amid Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, in a location given as near Bakhmut, Donetsk region, Ukraine in this screengrab taken from a video released on June 25, 2023. (Reuters)
Russia Ukraine conflict

Russia says repelled Ukrainian attacks near Bakhmut and in Zaporizhzhia region

Reuters
Published: Updated:
Enable Read mode
100% Font Size

Russia’s defense ministry said on Thursday that Ukrainian forces were continuing what it called “unsuccessful” attacks across several fronts, state media said.

It said Russian forces had repelled Ukrainian attacks around the village of Klishchiivka near Bakhmut, and north of Robotyne on the frontline in Zaporizhzhia region, Russian state news agency TASS reported.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Reuters could not independently verify the battlefield reports.

Separately on Thursday, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that Ukrainian attacks had intensified in recent days, primarily on the frontline running through Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhia region.

Speaking to Russian TV on the margins of a Russia-Africa summit in St Petersburg, Putin said that Ukraine had not enjoyed success on any part of the front.

Read more:

Advertisement

Russia says it thwarted ‘terrorist act’ against one of its Black Sea Fleet ships

Russia missile attack hits port infrastructure in Ukraine’s Odesa: Governor

North Korea’s Kim, Russia’s defense minister meet, tour defense expo

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Off-shore Wind, Rystad Energy VP discusses future of wind energy Off-shore Wind, Rystad Energy VP discusses future of wind energy
Explore More
  • Enable Read mode
    100% Font Size