Russian military SU-34 and SU-35 aircraft employ flares in the flight path of a US MQ-9 aircraft on July 6, 2023 over Syria. (US Air Force)
Russian aircraft flew ‘dangerously close’ to US drone over Syria: White House

A Russian aircraft flew “dangerously close” to a US drone over Syria earlier this week in violation of established protocols and international norms, the White House said on Wednesday.

“We have seen the early reports of a second Russian fighter aircraft this week, flying dangerously close to our drone on a defeat ISIS mission,” White House spokesperson Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters in a press briefing.

The US military said on Tuesday the Russian fighter jet hit the US drone with a flare and “severely” damaged its propeller over Syria.

US officials say that Russian jets have increased the pace of dangerous encounters with US military aircraft in recent months over Syria, where forces from both countries operate.

