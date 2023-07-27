Theme
Sweden’s Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson speaks during the annual Society and Defence Conference in Salen, Sweden, on January 8, 2023. (Reuters)
Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson. (File photo: Reuters)

Swedish PM says ‘extremely worried’ about more Quran burnings, desecrations

Reuters
Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson is “extremely worried” about the consequences should further demonstrations go ahead during which copies of the Muslim holy book, the Quran, are desecrated, he said on Thursday.

“There are a number of further requests for permission for desecration that have been made,” he told Swedish news agency
TT.

“If they are granted, we are going to face some days where there is a clear risk of something serious happening. I am extremely worried about what it could lead to.”

