Swedish PM says ‘extremely worried’ about more Quran burnings, desecrations

Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson is “extremely worried” about the consequences should further demonstrations go ahead during which copies of the Muslim holy book, the Quran, are desecrated, he said on Thursday.



“There are a number of further requests for permission for desecration that have been made,” he told Swedish news agency

TT.



For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.



“If they are granted, we are going to face some days where there is a clear risk of something serious happening. I am extremely worried about what it could lead to.”



Read more:

‘Russia-backed actors’ targeting Sweden with disinformation campaign: Official

Advertisement

Egypt summons Swedish envoy over Quran protests

Anti-Islam activists burn Quran in front of Egypt’s, Turkey’s embassies in Denmark