UN Secretary-General Guterres demands release of Niger’s president

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres demanded on Thursday that those detaining Niger’s President Mohamed Bazoum release him “immediately and unconditionally.”

“Stop obstructing the democratic governance of the country and respect the rule of law,” Guterres told reporters.

