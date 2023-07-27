World Bank monitoring Niger’s political situation, denounces destabilization attempts

The World Bank said on Wednesday it is closely monitoring the political situation in Niger and “strongly condemns” efforts to destabilize the African country after its president was detained in what some groups said was an attempted coup d’etat.

“The World Bank strongly condemns any attempt to seize power by force, including efforts underway to destabilize the Republic of Niger,” the development lender said in a statement. “We enjoy a long-standing partnership with Niger and are closely following the unfolding situation. The World Bank urges all involved to maintain peace, stability, and security.”

