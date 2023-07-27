Zelenskyy posts video of soldiers saying they recaptured Staromaiorske in the east

Ukrainian soldiers have recaptured the southeastern village of Staromaiorske from Russian forces in Donetsk region, a video published by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy showed on Thursday.



“The 35th brigade and the ‘Ariy’ territorial defense unit have fulfilled their task and liberated the village of Staromaiorske. Glory to Ukraine!” said a soldier in the video that Reuters was unable to immediately geolocate.





Our South!

Our guys!

Glory to Ukraine!



🇺🇦🇺🇦🇺🇦 pic.twitter.com/GUg83fXEk0 — Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) July 27, 2023





The village lies to the south of a cluster of small settlements that Ukraine recaptured during a counteroffensive it began early in June against Russian forces who hold swathes of southern and eastern Ukraine.



Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday that Ukrainian attacks in the south had intensified.



Zelenskiy has acknowledged progress in the counteroffensive has been slower than desired, but last night touted “very good results” from the front, without providing details.

