Moscow says it shot down two Ukrainian missiles over Russia’s Taganrog

Moscow said Friday it downed a second Ukrainian missile over southwestern Russia, shortly after saying it intercepted a missile whose debris fell on the city of Taganrog, injuring at least 15.

“Russian air defense systems intercepted a Ukrainian missile near the city of Azov in the Rostov region. Fragments of the downed Ukrainian missile fell in a deserted area,” the defense ministry said.



Watch: #Russia’s military says it has shot down a Ukrainian missile over the southern Russian city of #Taganrog and that fragments of the missile have injured civilians and damaged buildings.#Ukraine https://t.co/6DohNufBQP pic.twitter.com/koeDBlwBpK — Al Arabiya English (@AlArabiya_Eng) July 28, 2023



There was no immediate reaction from Ukraine, which rarely comments on attacks inside Russia or on Russian-controlled territory.



Vasily Golubev, governor of Russia’s Rostov region, which includes Taganrog and is close to Ukraine, said a cafe had been hit along with a museum and that the windows of a residential building had been blown out.



For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.



He said nine people had been taken to hospital with injuries but that nobody had been killed.



Videos from the scene, circulating online, showed a low-rise building partly reduced to rubble.



Separately, an explosion was reported to have hit an oil refinery in the Russian city of Samara.



Member of parliament Alexander Khinshtein said the explosion at the refinery owned by Rosneft appeared to have been caused by a bomb.



“Fortunately there is no serious damage and no casualties,” he said on Telegram.



The TASS news agency reported that a person believed to have been responsible for the blast had been detained.



Parts of Russia, especially near the border with Ukraine, have often been hit by shelling or drone attacks in the course of the 17-month war. Energy installations and weapons stores have been frequent targets.



Read more:

Advertisement

Ukraine says Russia is threatening civilian ships in Black Sea

Qatar to provide Ukraine with $100 mln in humanitarian aid: PM

Russia says downs Ukrainian drone near Moscow