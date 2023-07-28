EU threatens to cut aid to Niger after military coup

The European Union on Friday threatened to cut aid to Niger after a military coup ousted the west African country’s President Mohamed Bazoum.



“The EU condemns in the strongest terms the coup in Niger. The events of recent days constitute a serious attack on stability and democracy in Niger,” a statement said.



“Any breakdown in the constitutional order will have consequences for cooperation between the EU and Niger, including the immediate suspension of all budgetary support.”



Niger’s putschists named an army general as the new leader on Friday, days after the elected president was detained.



EU member states insisted Bazoum’s security and freedom of movement must be “guaranteed unconditionally.”



They said they were coordinating closely with leaders from African regional bloc ECOWAS over the crisis.



The coup in Niger deals a blow for the EU’s attempts to find reliable partners in the volatile Sahel region following putsches in neighboring Mali and Burkina Faso.



