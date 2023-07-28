Missile hits residential building in Ukrainian city of Dnipro

A Russian missile strike hit a residential complex and a building of Ukraine’s security service in the central city of Dnipro on Thursday, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said.

Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko said five people were injured and emergency services had completed an apartment-by apartment search of the area.

Advertisement

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

“Dnipro. Friday evening. Multi-story apartment building and a building of the Ukrainian Security Service (SBU) hit,” Zelenskyy wrote on the Telegram messaging app. “Again, Russian missile terror.”

Zelenskyy offered no further details in his post. It was not clear how many missiles were involved or whether the security building was close to the apartments.

People on social media said the buildings were not far apart.

Unverified video on social media showed rubble strewn throughout a courtyard in a large complex of apartment buildings.

Zelenskyy said he had held emergency meetings with the SBU, the interior ministry, emergency services and local officials.

Reuters could not independently verify the missile strike.

Read more:

Putin’s grain offer not enough, need Ukraine ceasefire: African Union chair

Ukraine says Russia is threatening civilian ships in Black Sea

Moscow says it shot down two Ukrainian missiles over Russia’s Taganrog