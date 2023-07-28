Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language
A Ukrainian service member of the 55th Separate Artillery Brigade prepare carries a shell for a Caesar self-propelled howitzer before firing towards Russian troops, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, near the town of Avdiivka in Donetsk region, Ukraine May 31, 2023. (Reuters)
A Ukrainian service member of the 55th Separate Artillery Brigade prepare carries a shell for a Caesar self-propelled howitzer before firing towards Russian troops, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, near the town of Avdiivka in Donetsk region, Ukraine, on May 31, 2023. (Reuters)
Russia Ukraine conflict

Putin: Russia ready for negotiations with Ukraine, but Kyiv refuses

Reuters
Published: Updated:
Enable Read mode
100% Font Size

President Vladimir Putin on Friday repeated Russia’s position that it was ready for negotiations with Ukraine, but that Kyiv was refusing to join them.

Putin was responding to comments from African Union Commission Chairman Moussa Faki Mahamat, who told a Russia-Africa summit in St Petersburg that the AU attached great value to the integrity and sovereignty of states, and the peaceful settlement of crises through compromise.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Kyiv has said it is not prepared to enter negotiations with Moscow while Russia, which launched a full-scale invasion 17 months ago, holds a fifth of Ukrainian territory.

Russia has repeatedly said any talks must take account of these “new realities.”

Read more:

African leaders press Putin to renew Black Sea grain deal

Advertisement

Qatar to provide Ukraine with $100 mln in humanitarian aid: PM

Photo purportedly shows Wagner chief Yevgeny Prigozhin in Russia’s St Petersburg

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Off-shore Wind, Rystad Energy VP discusses future of wind energy Off-shore Wind, Rystad Energy VP discusses future of wind energy
Explore More
  • Enable Read mode
    100% Font Size