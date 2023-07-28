Theme
Two soldiers with the 58th Independent Motorized Infantry Brigade of the Ukrainian Army who wanted to be identified as Ghost, 24, and Soap, 30, test-fly a drone, as Russia's invasion of Ukraine continues, near Bakhmut, Ukraine, November 25, 2022. REUTERS/Leah Millis
Russia Ukraine conflict

Russia says downs Ukrainian drone near Moscow

Reuters
Russian air defenses downed a Ukrainian military drone before it could attack its targets near Moscow on Friday, the RIA news agency cited Russia's defense ministry as saying.

The ministry said the incident has caused no casualties or damage to buildings.

