Russia says downs Ukrainian drone near Moscow

Russian air defenses downed a Ukrainian military drone before it could attack its targets near Moscow on Friday, the RIA news agency cited Russia's defense ministry as saying.

The ministry said the incident has caused no casualties or damage to buildings.

Advertisement

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Read more:

Zelenskyy posts video of soldiers saying they recaptured Staromaiorske in the east

Putin says Ukraine intensified attacks as Kyiv claims making slow, steady progress

Russia says it thwarted ‘terrorist act’ against one of its Black Sea Fleet ships