African Union demands military in Niger ‘return to their barracks’ within 15 days

The African Union has demanded the military in Niger “return to their barracks and restore constitutional authority” within 15 days after grabbing power in a coup.



The AU’'s Peace and Security Council “demands the military personnel to immediately and unconditionally return to their barracks and restore constitutional authority, within a maximum period of fifteen (15) days,” it said in a communique following a meeting Friday on the Niger coup.



It “condemns in the strongest terms possible” the overthrow of the elected government and its president Mohamed Bazoum, and expressed deep concern over the “alarming resurgence” of military coups in Africa.



Bazoum was detained on Wednesday and the putschists later named General Abdourahamane Tchiani, head of the Presidential Guard since 2011, as the new leader.



They presented the coup as a response to deteriorating security in the country, but it was condemned by the international community as a power grab.



