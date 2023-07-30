Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language
An Iraqi demonstrator holds the Quran during a protest near the Green Zone against the burning of a copy of the Koran and the Iraqi flag in the Swedish capital Stockholm, in Baghdad, Iraq July 22, 2023. (Reuters)
An Iraqi demonstrator holds the Quran during a protest near the Green Zone against the burning of a copy of the Quran and the Iraqi flag in the Swedish capital Stockholm, in Baghdad, Iraq July 22, 2023. (Reuters)

Denmark to explore placing limits on protests involving Quran burnings

AFP
Published: Updated:
Enable Read mode
100% Font Size

The Danish government said Sunday it would explore legal means of stopping protests involving the burning of holy texts in certain circumstances, citing security concerns following backlash over such incidents that saw the Quran desecrated in Denmark and Sweden.

Noting that such protests played into the hands of extremists, the government wants to “explore” intervening in situations where “other countries, cultures, and religions are being insulted, and where this could have significant negative consequences for Denmark, not least with regard to security,” it said in a statement from the foreign ministry.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

“This must of course be done within the framework of the constitutionally protected freedom of expression and in a manner that does not change the fact that freedom of expression in Denmark has very broad scope,” it added, stressing it is one of the country’s most important values.

Several recent protests involving desecrations of the Muslim holy book have raised diplomatic tensions throughout the Middle East and the two Nordic countries.

The Danish government noted that the protests have “reached a level where Denmark, in many parts of the world across continents, is being viewed as a country that facilitates insult and denigration of the cultures, religions, and traditions of other countries.”

It added that the “primary purpose” of some of the actions had been to provoke and “could have significant consequences.”

Both Danish and Swedish envoys have been summoned in a slew of Middle Eastern nations.

In a separate statement, Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson said he had been in close contact with his Danish counterpart Mette Frederiksen, and that a similar process was already underway in Sweden.

“We have also started to analyze the legal situation already... in order to consider measures to strengthen our national security and the security of Swedes in Sweden and around the world,” Kristersson said in a post to Instagram.

Saudi Arabia and Iraq have called for a meeting, expected to be held on Monday, of the Jeddah-based Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) to address Quran desecration in both Sweden and Denmark.

Read more:

Turkey urges Denmark to take urgent action to prevent Quran burnings

Sweden migration agency to examine residency permit of Iraqi refugee who burnt Quran

Prince Faisal reiterates Saudi rejection of Quran burnings in call with Swedish FM

Advertisement
Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Off-shore Wind, Rystad Energy VP discusses future of wind energy Off-shore Wind, Rystad Energy VP discusses future of wind energy
Explore More
  • Enable Read mode
    100% Font Size