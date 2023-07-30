Theme
Pope Francis meets with Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal during their meeting at the Vatican, on April 27, 2023. (Reuters)
Pope Francis meets with Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal during their meeting at the Vatican, on April 27, 2023. (Reuters)

Pope Francis appeals to Moscow to restore Black Sea grain deal

Reuters, Vatican City
Published: Updated:
Pope Francis on Sunday called on Russia to revive the Black Sea grain deal, through which Moscow had allowed Ukraine to export grain from its seaports despite the war.

“I appeal to my brothers, the authorities of the Russian Federation, so that the Black Sea initiative may be resumed and grain may be transported safely,” Francis said during his Angelus message.

