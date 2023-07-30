Theme
Russian investigators and emergency services' members gather near a destroyed car at the accident scene on the damaged section of a road following an alleged attack on the Crimea Bridge, that connects the Russian mainland with the Crimean peninsula across the Kerch Strait, in this still image taken from video released July 17, 2023. (Reuters)
Russian investigators and emergency services' members gather near a destroyed car at the accident scene on the damaged section of a road following an alleged attack on the Crimea Bridge, that connects the Russian mainland with the Crimean peninsula across the Kerch Strait, in this still image taken from video released July 17, 2023. (Reuters)

Russia carried out preventive strikes after attack on Crimean bridge: Putin

Reuters
Published: Updated:
Russia has carried out some preventive strikes after what Moscow called a Ukrainian “terrorist attack” that damaged the Crimean Bridge, President Vladimir Putin said on Saturday.

A Russian couple was killed and their 14-year-old daughter wounded last week in what Moscow said was a Ukrainian attack that knocked out the road part of the bridge linking Russia to the Crimean Peninsula, which Moscow annexed from Ukraine in 2014.

