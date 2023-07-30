Russia carried out preventive strikes after attack on Crimean bridge: Putin

Russia has carried out some preventive strikes after what Moscow called a Ukrainian “terrorist attack” that damaged the Crimean Bridge, President Vladimir Putin said on Saturday.

A Russian couple was killed and their 14-year-old daughter wounded last week in what Moscow said was a Ukrainian attack that knocked out the road part of the bridge linking Russia to the Crimean Peninsula, which Moscow annexed from Ukraine in 2014.

