Russia’s Medvedev threatens nuclear weapons if Ukraine counter-offensive succeeds

Russia’s former president and current deputy chairman of Russia's Security Council Dmitry Medvedev threatened that Russia would use nuclear weapons should Ukraine’s current counter-offensive succeed.

He said: “If we imagine that the offensive of the Ukrainians with the support of NATO was successful and they seized part of our land, then we would have to, by virtue of the rules of the decree of the President of Russia, go for the use of nuclear weapons,” he said on Telegram.

Advertisement

“There is simply no other way out. Therefore, our enemies must pray for our warriors. They are ensuring that a global nuclear fire is not ignited.”

Medvedev appeared to be referring to the Russian nuclear doctrine which allows for the use of nuclear weapons in response to aggression against Russia in a manner that threatens the very existence of the state.

Ukraine is currently engrossed in counter-offensive operations to reclaim control of territories seized by Russia.

Read more:

Zelenskyy says inevitably ‘war’ is coming to Russia after drone attack on Moscow

Ukraine makes advances on frontlines near Bakhmut, Lyman-Kupyanks areas

Russian Navy to receive 30 combat ships this year: Putin