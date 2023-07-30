Ukraine makes advances on frontlines near Bakhmut, Lyman-Kupyansk areas

Ukrainian forces have conducted counteroffensive operations on at least three sections of the front and made advances near the flashpoint city of Bakhmut, according to Washington-based think tank Institute of Study of War (ISW).

ISW wrote in an assessment that geolocated footage showed that Ukrainian forces advanced to positions near the northern outskirts of Pryyutne (16 km southwest of Velyka Novosilka) in the Donetsk-Zaporizhia Oblast border area.

It added that that Russian sources claimed that Ukrainian forces continued assaults near Klishchiivka, Kurdyumivka, and Andriivka south of Bakhmut. While, Ukrainian officials reported that Ukrainian forces conducted counteroffensive operations in the Donetsk-Zaporizhia Oblast border area and in western Zaporizhia Oblast.

On Sunday, the spokesperson for the eastern military command Serhiy Cherevatyi said Ukraine's defense forces continued to hold the initiative and carry out assault operations in the Bakhmut sector.

“On the Bakhmut axis, the defense forces continue to hold the initiative, put pressure on the enemy, carry out assault operations and recapture our land meter by meter,” he said according to state news agency Ukrinform.

He added that: “In total, seven battles took place in this sector, during which we managed to eliminate 44 occupiers and 118 were injured. An anti-tank missile system, three enemy field ammunition depots and a Murom-M surveillance system were destroyed.”

Cherevatyi said: “In Lyman–Kupyansk direction, the enemy is trying to seize the initiative from us and conduct offensive operations, but thanks to the successful actions of our headquarters, commanders and, certainly, superiors and military personnel on the ground, these attempts are futile.”

He added: “The enemy constantly moves forces and means, carries out rotation from Russia itself, the occupied territories, and along the front line because the very dynamics of the battles forces them to do this as they suffer.”

