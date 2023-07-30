Ukraine says Russia lost 3,740 soldiers, 54 tanks, 137 artillery systems in one week

Ukraine’s armed forces eliminated nearly 3,740 Russian soldiers and destroyed 54 main battle tanks and 137 artillery systems of Russia’s within a week.

“Over the week from July 24 to July 30, Ukraine’s Defense Forces eliminated about 3,740 enemy personnel,” first deputy defence minister Oleksandr Pavliuk said according to state news agency Ukrinform.

He added that Russian military hardware deployed in Ukraine suffered significant losses, which included 54 tanks, 73 armored fighting vehicles, 137 artillery systems, an anti-aircraft missile system, eight air defense systems, 103 units of motor vehicles, and 15 units of specialized equipment.

In addition, Ukrainian air defenses shot down a helicopter and intercepted 49 missiles and 53 unmanned aerial vehicles.

Meanwhile, in the Tavria operational zone in southern Ukraine, Russian troops lost more than two companies worth of soldiers killed and wounded in action, while 20 units of their military hardware were destroyed over the past 24 hours, according to General Oleksandr Tarnavskyi, the Commander of the Tavria Operational-Strategic Group of Troops.

“Work is ongoing in the Tavria direction. Our defense forces are advancing,” Tarnavskyi said. He added that 20 units of enemy military equipment were destroyed, including two tanks, six armored combat vehicles, an Orlan-10 UAV, three artillery systems and mortars, a Sobolyatnik small-sized portable radar station, and some vehicles.

The Ukrainian strikes also hit two enemy ammunition depots.

