Emergencies services members gather outside the damaged office building in the Moscow City following a reported Ukrainian drone attack in Moscow, Russia, on July 30, 2023. (Reuters)
Russia Ukraine conflict

Ukrainian drones hit two Moscow office buildings, another downed

Agencies, Moscow
Published: Updated:
Three Ukrainian drones were downed during an attack on Moscow, Russia’s defense ministry said on Sunday.

“The Kyiv regime’s attempted terrorist attack with unmanned aerial vehicles on objects in the city of Moscow was thwarted,” the ministry said on Telegram, adding that one was shot down and two, “suppressed by electronic warfare,” crashed into a building complex.

Two office buildings in Moscow were attacked by Ukrainian drones, causing the city’s airport to be temporarily shut as defense forces acted to stop the aerial devices.

“Two city office tower facades were insignificantly damaged,” Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin wrote in a Telegram post on Sunday. The city’s Vnukovo airport was reopened after the interruption, Tass reported, citing air traffic services.

Russian air defense shot down a drone over the Moscow region, the Defense Ministry said on Telegram. Two drones, which hit the office buildings, were downed using electronic jamming, according to the statement.

One person was injured during the attacks, Tass reported, citing emergency services.

Reuters, Bloomberg

