Western African leaders give Niger Junta week to cede power, threatens sanctions

West African leaders on Sunday gave the military junta in Niger one week to cede power, warning they did not rule out the “use of force,” and imposed immediate financial sanctions.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Advertisement

The 15-nation Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) demanded the “immediate release and reinstatement” of elected President Mohamed Bazoum, who has been held by the military since Wednesday.

“In the event the authorities’ demands are not met within one week (ECOWAS will) take all measures necessary to restore constitutional order in the Republic of Niger. Such measures may include the use of force. For this effect, the chiefs of defense staff of ECOWAS are to meet immediately,” the bloc said in a statement after its summit in Abuja, Nigeria, on Sunday.

Read more:

France warns of retaliation as pro-junta protestors storm embassy in Niger

As West African leaders meet over Niger coup, junta warns against armed intervention