This video frame grab image obtained by AFP from ORTN - Télé Sahel on July 28, 2023 shows General Abdourahamane Tchiani, Niger’s new strongman, speaking on national television and reads a statement as President of the National Council for the Safeguarding of the Fatherland, after the ouster of President-elect Mohamed Bazoum. The chief of the Presidential Guard justifies the coup by evoking the continued deterioration of the security situation in the country, as well as poor economic and social governance. (Photo by ORTN - Télé Sahel / AFP)
This video frame grab image obtained by AFP from ORTN - Télé Sahel on July 28, 2023 shows General Abdourahamane Tchiani, Niger's new strongman, speaking on national television and reads a statement as President of the National Council for the Safeguarding of the Fatherland, after the ouster of President-elect Mohamed Bazoum. The chief of the Presidential Guard justifies the coup by evoking the continued deterioration of the security situation in the country, as well as poor economic and social governance. (File photo: AFP)

Western African leaders give Niger Junta week to cede power, threatens sanctions

AFP, Abuja
Published: Updated:
West African leaders on Sunday gave the military junta in Niger one week to cede power, warning they did not rule out the “use of force,” and imposed immediate financial sanctions.

The 15-nation Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) demanded the “immediate release and reinstatement” of elected President Mohamed Bazoum, who has been held by the military since Wednesday.

“In the event the authorities’ demands are not met within one week (ECOWAS will) take all measures necessary to restore constitutional order in the Republic of Niger. Such measures may include the use of force. For this effect, the chiefs of defense staff of ECOWAS are to meet immediately,” the bloc said in a statement after its summit in Abuja, Nigeria, on Sunday.

France warns of retaliation as pro-junta protestors storm embassy in Niger

As West African leaders meet over Niger coup, junta warns against armed intervention

