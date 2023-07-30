Zelenskyy expects resumed attacks on Ukraine’s power grid, vows energy safeguard

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Sunday that he expects Russia to resume its attacks on Ukraine’s energy system once cold weather returns later this year, and vowed to do everything possible to protect the power grid.

Nearly 40 percent of the Ukrainian energy system was damaged in Russian missile and drone strikes over the past winter, which plunged Ukrainian cities into darkness and cold in what Kyiv called a deliberate strategy to harm civilians, a war crime. Moscow says it launched the attacks to reduce Ukraine’s ability to fight.

Advertisement

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Since warm weather returned, strikes on Ukraine’s energy infrastructure have subsided in place of attacks on other targets. But Zelenskyy said during a visit to the western city of Ivano-Frankivsk on Sunday he expected attacks on energy to resume.

“It is obvious that this fall and...in the winter the enemy will try to repeat the terror against the Ukrainian energy industry. We should be ready for this in any case,” Zelenskyy told senior government, security, and regional officials.

“At the government and security level, we will do everything possible.”

Zelenskyy said the government, security officials and energy workers were working to protect the energy system from physical damage, sabotage or cyberattacks. Every city and town in Ukraine should be ready to handle energy sector emergencies, he added.

Fast repairs, often relying on backup energy equipment sent by Kyiv’s Western partners, helped the country get through the past winter. Energy Minister German Galushchenko expressed confidence this week that Ukraine could meet its generation needs during the cold months.

Read more:

Palestinian factions hold reconciliation talks in Egypt amid surging violence

UAE approves establishment of specialized entities to combat financial crimes

Denmark to explore placing limits on protests involving Quran burnings