Zelenskyy says inevitably ‘war’ is coming to Russia after drone attack on Moscow

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy warned on Sunday that “war” was coming to Russia after a Ukrainian drone attack targeted Moscow.

“Russian aggression has gone bankrupt on the battlefield. Today is the 522nd day of the so-called ‘special military operation,’ which the Russian leadership expected to last for a week or two. Ukraine is getting stronger,” he said in an address during a visit to the western city of Ivano-Frankivsk.

Zelensky said: “Gradually, the war is returning to the territory of Russia - to its symbolic centers and military bases, and this is an inevitable, natural and absolutely fair process.”

Earlier on Sunday, Ukrainian drones targeted the Russian Capital; the Russian Defense Ministry said one drone was destroyed in the air and two others were suppressed and crashed in the city.

Spokesman of the Russian Defense Ministry Igor Konashenkov said on Sunday that Russian air defenses brought down 44 Ukrainian drones over the past day.

Additionally, the Russian Defense Ministry said Ukraine tried to attack Crimean facilities with 25 drones at night, 16 of them were destroyed by air defense means and another nine were suppressed by electronic warfare

