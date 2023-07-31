Russia: Ukraine army lost 20,800 troops, 2,200 hardware, 10 Leopard tanks in month

Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu said on Monday that the Ukrainian military lost over 20,800 troops and more than 2,200 items of military hardware, including 10 Leopard tanks over the past month.

“Over the past month, the enemy’s losses amounted to over 20,800 troops, to be exact, 20,824 personnel, and 2,227 items of various armament,” state news agency TASS cited him as saying.

He added: “including 10 Leopard tanks, 11 American Bradley infantry fighting vehicles, 40 US-made M777 artillery systems and 50 self-propelled artillery guns from Great Britain, the United States, Germany, France and Poland.”

He praised the performance of the Russian troops: “Earlier, we spoke about some instances of feats, whereas today we have tens and hundreds of worthy servicemen, soldiers, officers and sergeants who do not only perform their duty with honor but also do it highly professionally. The fighters display truly highest examples of courage, heroism and, let me repeat it, professionalism.”

