Russia's President Vladimir Putin speaks during a press conference following the Russia-Africa summit in Saint Petersburg, Russia, July 29, 2023. (Reuters)
Russia Ukraine conflict

Russia to continue Ukraine peace talks with China, Brazil, African: Report

Reuters
Published: Updated:
The Russian Foreign Ministry said that Russia would continue dialogue on prospects for a peaceful resolution of the Ukraine crisis with China, Brazil and African partners, Russian state-owned news agency RIA reported on Monday.

The statement followed a Russia-African summit last week at which some African leaders pressed President Vladimir Putin to end the war in Ukraine.

