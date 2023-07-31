Three Karakurt-class missile corvettes to join Russian Navy by yearend: Shoigu

Three Project 22800 Karakurt-class missile corvettes are set to join the Russian Navy this year, Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu said on Monday.

“In July, the Black Sea Fleet received the serial-built warship Tsiklon of this class. Three warships are due to be accepted for service by the end of this year,” Shoigu said.

Pursuant to plans, another two Project 22800 Karakurt-class missile corvettes are due to enter service with the Russian Navy in 2024, he added.

“These new warships deal with mine countermeasures in the close-in maritime zone. They are furnished with the latest capabilities of detecting and destroying mines, sonar stations, anti-mine protection and robotic vehicles,” the defense chief said.

Russia's Project 22800 Karakurt-class missile corvettes are a new generation of stealthy, high-speed warships designed for coastal defense and offensive operations. These corvettes are known for their small size, advanced armament, and impressive speed capabilities, making them agile and versatile assets in Russia's naval fleet.

With a length of around 67 meters and a displacement of approximately 800 tons, they are equipped with advanced anti-ship and anti-submarine missiles, torpedoes, and artillery systems. The Karakurt-class corvettes are designed to operate in littoral environments, including shallow waters, where their stealth features and firepower allow them to effectively counter various threats.

Their modern sensor suites and communication systems enable efficient coordination with other naval assets, enhancing their situational awareness and combat capabilities. As part of Russia's efforts to modernize its navy, these corvettes play a significant role in strengthening the country's maritime presence and power projection capabilities in strategic regions.

There have been multiple Russian vessels that were damaged or sunk after attacks by Ukrainian forces, most significantly the Moskva – a guided missile cruiser of the Russian Navy, a Serna class.

Naval Ships losses amounted to 12, of which destroyed: 8, and damaged: 4. They included: Project 1164 Slava-class guided missile cruiser 'Moskva', Project 03160 Raptor-class patrol boats, Project 1171 Tapir-class landing ship 'Saratov (BDK-65)', Project 11770 Serna-class landing craft, and Project 266M Natya-class minesweeper, according to Oryx, a military blog which records both sides' losses based on verifiable visual evidence.

