Ukraine says Russians made no advances, suffered only losses in Lyman–Kupyansk areas

The Russian army failed to make any advances and suffered only losses in the Lyman–Kupyansk front, the Ukrainian army said.

“The Russians have no positive results in Lyman–Kupyansk direction. They have only negative results,” said the spokesman for Ukraine’s Eastern Group of Forces, Serhii Cherevaty, according to state news agency Ukrinform.

He said that three enemy T-72 tanks, three infantry fighting vehicles, a 240mm Tyulpan self-propelled mortar, a field ammunition depot, three vehicles, and an UAV were destroyed during the day.

The Ukrainian official criticized the “low quality” of Russian personnel.

He said: “Along with relatively professional airborne units and infantry, more or less coordinated brigades, the Russian Federation uses a combat army reserve which was created in a hurry and includes territorial troops of various types – what are called volunteers in the Russian Federation. In fact, these are mercenaries, or people forced into so-called Z companies or private military companies.”

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said in Kupyansk direction, Ukrainian soldiers hold the defense firmly, successfully repelled enemy attacks east of Berestove in Kharkiv region and near Novoselivske in Luhansk region. The enemy launched an airstrike near Druzheliubivka in Donetsk region. Artillery and mortars were fired at more than 10 settlements, including Odradne, Kolodiazne, Kamyanka, Fyholivka, Novomlynsk, and Zapadne in Kharkiv region.

It added that in Lyman direction, the enemy launched airstrikes north of Serebrianka and near Spirne in Donetsk region. Nevske and Bilohorivka in Luhansk region; Torske, Verkhniokamyanske, Spirne in Donetsk region were hit with artillery.

Meanwhile, in the Bakhmut direction, Ukrainian troops eliminated 37 Russians and injured 107 more. Ukrainian forces reclaimed two square-kilometers of territory in Bakhmut direction and more than 12 square-kilometers in the south.

Cherevaty said: “Every day, we assault and pass a certain distance, it is verified within a week, it is announced by the deputy minister. As we have already said, we liberate hundreds of meters a day, kilometers a week, and the time will come when there will be tens of kilometers.”

He added: “We cannot afford to act adventurously and rush into frontal attacks, but we make maximum use of the maneuver of encircling the enemy, comprehensively destroying them with all types of means of destruction available to us.”

Also in Bakhmut, Russians’ Osa anti-aircraft missile system, D-30 howitzer, two ammunition depots, a command and observation post of a company, two control posts for unmanned aerial vehicles, Orlan-10 and Lancet drones were destroyed.

